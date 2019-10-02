Catherine “Cay” Fay

September 20, 1932 – September 13, 2019
Catherine Fay passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
She will be remembered for love of family and friends, a keen sense of humor, charismatic personality and a zest for life.
She was born at St. Luke’s Hospital in San Francisco on Sept. 20, 1932 to Raymond and Lorraine Cooley. She grew up in Burlingame and attended St. Catherine’s and later attended Notre Dame of Belmont.
On July 19, 1952 she married the love of her life, Donald Fay. They moved to San Mateo where they raised a family of 4 and lived for 54 years.
She found joy in painting and was prolific in her art form. Her passion for family genealogy and finding her roots became a quest allowing her to travel the US as well as abroad, seeking knowledge.
The family would like to thank Therese Residential, especially Milette and Arnie for the excellent care they provided the last 7 years. Donations in her name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc.
She is predeceased by her husband, Donald Fay and she will be terribly missed by her children, Carrie (Joe Lowenstein) of Burlingame, Steve of Fremont, Kevin of Sacramento and Laurie (Sal) Campagna of San Mateo, grandchildren Ryan, Katie and Carly and great grandson, Adam.
Friends and family are welcome to celebrate her life at St. Gregory’s Church (2701 Hacienda St.) on Oct 4, 2019 at 10 am. Interment to follow at St. John’s Cemetery in San Mateo, followed by a reception.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.