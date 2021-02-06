Carole Meredith, beloved mother, stepmother, grandmother, sister, aunt, nurse and friend, succumbed to Alzheimer’s disease. Carole was born in Freeport, MN. After graduating from Saint Gabriel’s School of Nursing, she took a job at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, later moving to Abbott Hospital where she was promoted to a head nurse for pediatrics – a highlight of her nursing career. Carole married Jack Meredith on Nov. 2, 1968 in Burlingame, CA.
They made their home in San Jose, CA until she moved to Fort Collins, CO. After marrying Jack, she spent the remainder of her career at Bay Family Medical Group in San Mateo where she treated her patients as family. An avid football fan, she and Jack spent many weekends tailgating and watching Stanford on their home field. Although Carole was best-known for her warm hugs, no one missed the fact that she cherished the tiny hummingbirds and magnificent roses in her backyard. She and Jack took many trips to the wine country, enjoying fine food and wine with beloved friends. Carole and Jack delighted in the opera, which she continued to attend with many friends after Jack’s death.
Survivors include sister Myrna Ohmann (Ron) of Clearwater, MN; nephews Martin Murphy, Brian Murphy; niece Maureen Murphy. Sister May Jo Crever (Jerry) of St. Stephen, MN; nephew John Crever, niece/Goddaughter Jackie Crever. Daughter Arlene Yusnukis (Doug Gibbs) of Laporte, CO; grandsons Levi Gibbs and Kyle Gibbs. Stepson Ray Meredith; grandson Charlie Meredith. Stepdaughter Marcia Meredith (Kay Schwebke). Stepson Charlie Meredith; granddaughter Micaela Meredith. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, Jun. 2003, and her parents.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
