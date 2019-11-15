June 11, 1939 – October 31, 2019
On Thursday, October 31, 2019 Carol Ann Miller, loving wife and mother of two, passed away from Leukemia at the age of 80.
Carol Ann was born June 11, 1939 in Pasadena, CA. She graduated from USC in 1961 with a BS in Occupational Therapy. Carol Ann lived in Foster City, CA for over 30 years and worked as an OT in Daly City, CA. Carol Ann retired to Auburn, Washington in 2002. She was active in many organizations including Pi Beta Phi Sorority, Girl Scouts, Island United Church and Marine View Presbyterian Church.
Carol Ann will be forever remembered by her husband of 57 years, Roy Hart, two daughters Linda (Tom) Brown and Carrie (Brian) Livergood. Her legacy continues with her five grandchildren and extended family.
Memorial donations in memory of Carol Ann can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 1pm at Marin View Presbyterian Church in Tacoma, WA.
