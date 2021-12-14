Carney Lunny Small passed away on December 25, 2020, at her home in Redwood City after bravely battling pancreatic cancer for over two years. Carney was born in San Francisco to Carney Lunny and the late Raymond E. Lunny, Jr. Carney received her bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and dedicated her career in education to helping all of her students flourish.
She is survived by her mother (Carney), her brother (Raymond) and his wife (Cristine), her daughter (Carney Anne), her grandsons, nephews and their families, and many dear friends. An avid nature-lover, Carney’s final resting place is at A Better Place Forest in Mendocino County.
Her memorial service, delayed due to COVID, will take place at 11 a.m. on December 18, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Seton in Palo Alto.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.