Carlos Miguel Ortiz, 74, died unexpectedly at his home Monday, March 1, 2021. Born March 6, 1946 to the late Ezequiel Ortiz & Mary Torres. He was preceded in death by his brother John and sister Genevieve. He is survived by his wife, Elisa Ortiz, and two daughters - Iliana Hart (Tim) and Carla Serrato (Art), five grandchildren: Arianna Ortiz, Rachel Hart, Brianna, Arthur Jr. and Elena Serrato; three great grandchildren: Austin, Penelope and Benjamin with a fourth on the way; and his four cats and two dogs, whom he spoiled rotten.
He is also survived by his brother Peter and sister Diosa, numerous nieces and nephews, and life long friends, David & Lupe Muro. He retired from the San Mateo-Foster City School District, where he worked for 28 years. A lifelong avid automobile, motorcycle and music collector, he enjoyed bar-b-queing, cooking, fishing, and salsa music. He enjoyed making people laugh. His generosity of spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Visitation and service to be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 3:30-5:30 at La Paloma Funeral Services: 5301 Longley Lane, Suite E-180, Reno, NV 89511.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.