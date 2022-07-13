Candace Claudette Cairo, San Mateo County resident since 1960, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, on June 29, 2022. Candace was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2017. During those years, she was admitted in and out of the hospital, underwent treatment, and battled on and off with complications from her Leukemia diagnosis. She did so with grace, determination, and a will that brought her family such joy and peace. Because of this and Candace’s strong Greek Orthodox faith, she lived with strength, surrounded by her loving husband Kimon Cairo, son Anthony Cairo, daughter Natalie Arndt, son-in-law John Arndt, and the greatest gift of all, those who called her Yiayia- Gianna Arndt (3), Sophia Arndt (Due September 2022), Brody Wilson (9), Colton Graf (7), Miles Graf (5), Dylan Graf (3), & baby Reece (2 mo).
Candace was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan of the late William & Verlyne Wilson. She was also the dear sister of the late Dale Wilson, loving father of Matt Wilson (Stacey Wilson) & Mary Wilson (Dan Graf). She is survived by her caring sisters Tammy Astells (Craig Astells) and Kim Weaver (Stan Weaver) along with her loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and sisters-in-law, Annette Welsh (Doss Welsh) and Michelle Brady (Chris Brady). Candace also survived by her loyal companion, Rocky, who stayed devotedly by her side throughout the past 12 years and during her treatments.
Candace will be deeply missed by friends and family who loved her fiercely. She had a passion for celebrating life with family and friends, volunteering at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, and selflessly caring for those around her. She expressed her love through cooking recipes new and old. Candace also expressed her passion for traveling and exploring new places throughout her life and during her 30+ years at United Airlines as a Program Analyst.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that a donation be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Cross in memory of her. May her memory be eternal.
Friends and family are invited to Chapel of the Highlands, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, for a viewing Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 4 p.m. with the Trisagion at 7 p.m. The funeral service will take place Friday, July 15, 2022, at Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Cross in Belmont at 10 a.m., followed by the entombment procession to Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo.
