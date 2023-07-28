Bruce Leonhardt, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on July 6, 2023 at the age of 86, at his home in San Mateo, California.
Bruce was born in San Francisco, to Richard and Eva Leonhardt. He was raised in Belmont and attended Sequoia High School. His parents had a paint and wallpaper business in Burlingame that he helped run when he was young. Growing up he was involved in the Sea Scouts, Boy Scouts, Big Brothers and the US Army.
Bruce and his late wife Marjorie married in 1973, and settled down in Redwood City where they raised two daughters. Bruce was always involved in the PTA and attended many city council meetings.
He loved Ford Trucks, model trains, camping, hiking, and working around the yard and tinkering in the garage. His woodworking skills he learned in high school were constantly used building many different things in his life.
He was a loyal friend and an amazing Papa to his grandchildren. He touched many lives and will be missed dearly.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie and is survived by his two daughters Elisa and Elizabeth, two son in laws, three grandchildren and many friends.
Donations can be made to the American Heart Association or The Yosemite Fund.
