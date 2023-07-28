Bruce Leonhardt, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on July 6, 2023 at the age of 86, at his home in San Mateo, California.

Bruce was born in San Francisco, to Richard and Eva Leonhardt. He was raised in Belmont and attended Sequoia High School. His parents had a paint and wallpaper business in Burlingame that he helped run when he was young. Growing up he was involved in the Sea Scouts, Boy Scouts, Big Brothers and the US Army.

