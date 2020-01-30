Brian Stallings, beloved father and brother, passed away on January 10th, 2020. Born in San Bruno, CA on August 22nd, 1946. Brian graduated Capuccino High School and went on to graduate college at San Jose Sate with a degree in business. He pursued a career in painting and eventually started his own successful business, Stallings Painting Company, in 1970.
Brian will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, his kind heart, his inspirational work ethic, his boundless generosity and the unconditional love he gave to those he cared for. A private service will be held. Prayers for Brian are appreciated.
