Arthur J. Solomon passed away at home peacefully with his family by his side on June 13, 2021 in Livermore, CA. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA. to Robert and Roberta Solomon on April 22, 1943. Art grew up in San Bruno, CA. and maintained contact with many of his high school friends up until his death. He graduated from Cal Berkeley with a degree in Psychology. He received his PHD in 1974 and worked for Kaiser Permanente for 30 years before retiring and continuing his private practice for 16 more years.
Art met his wife, Ann Kobler, in 1967, and after a whirlwind romance, they married in 1968. Art loved his family and was revered by them all. He was extremely proud of his daughters, Siah (Fred) and Carrie (Tim) Brophy. He got tremendous pride and joy from watching all 9 of his grandchildren participate in their many activities. Siah’s children are Savannah, Abby, and Maxwell. Carrie’s children are Emma, Isabella, Griffin, Porter, Trey, and Paisley Brophy.
He will be missed by his sister, Beth and brother, Harvey, as well as niece Laura, and nephew Jeff.
Art will be remembered for his humor and empathy. He had a gift and love for helping others and an ability to connect with anyone. He was deeply loved and will be missed by family and friends.
