A Gilroy woman accused of stealing packages from houses in Menlo Park and found asleep in a truck in an Atherton neighborhood has been arrested, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Shelbi Brooke Messina, was found Jan. 27 in a car parked in a house on Heather Drive in Atherton. Law enforcement found Messina had five arrest warrants in Santa Clara County and four packages with her stolen from Menlo Park houses, the DA’s Offices said.
Her next court appearance is Aug. 15 for a pretrial press conference. She remains out of custody.
