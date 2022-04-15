UPDATE: The woman has been located and is safe.
Redwood City police are asking for the public’s help in finding an at-risk 71-year-old woman who went missing Friday.
Rady Parry, who has Alzheimer’s disease, was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Roosevelt Avenue, police said.
She is described as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Parry’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Redwood City police non-emergency number at (650) 780-7118.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.