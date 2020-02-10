Strong, gusty winds wreaked havoc on the Bay Area power grid and other services Sunday morning, with large electrical outages reported in the North East and South Bay areas.
The Santa Rosa Fire Department said that more than 6,600 customers were without power and that any trees that came down onto power lines should be reported by calling 911.
In Alameda County, Livermore had more than 5,000 customers without power and Hayward had more than 4,000.
An outage in the Fairfield and Suisun City area of Solano County darkened more than 5,000 customers, while power was out to more than 2,300 in Vacaville.
An outage in Napa was at more than 2,700 customers and another 1,100 in St. Helena. Power was also out to some 500 customers in Milpitas.
Ferry service to Pier 41 in San Francisco from Alameda, Oakland and Vallejo was suspended due to the wind conditions.
