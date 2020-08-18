A water main break early Monday morning under Ralston Avenue in Belmont flooded the City Hall parking lot and a nearby playground.
The break was reported about 3 a.m. and repair crews from the Mid-Peninsula Water District arrived within 30 minutes to turn off the water, find the source and begin repairs, city officials said.
As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, water service was restored to affected areas.
An alert on the water district site stated that homes and businesses might experience discolorations due to sediment in the water.
If this occurs, the district advises flushing the water system. For more information on flushing guidance and water quality issues visit https://www.midpeninsulawater.org/qualitytool and call (650) 591-8941 if water quality issues persist.
