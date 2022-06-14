A South San Francisco man was arrested Saturday night for stabbing a Pacific Gas and Electric worker who was working on the 900 block of Antoinette Lane in the neck for unknown reasons, according to police.
At about 9:30 p.m. June 11, Nicanor Cortez, 30, stabbed the worker, then fled to a nearby apartment unit. The worker was transported to a trauma center with serious life-threatening injuries. Cortez was located and arrested for attempted homicide, according to police.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, Cortez may suffer from mental illness and has talked about wanting to kill people. This is a second strike case. He was convicted of felony attempted arson in 2020. This does not appear to be an attack targeting utility workers. He is scheduled to enter a plea June 21.
Any witnesses to this attack is asked to contact Detective Perez of the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (650) 877-8900.
