Two men who pleaded no contest to felony charges for selling fraudulent airline tickets were sentenced Thursday to 120 days in county jail, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Frank DeLevi, a 33-year-old Pacifica resident, and Yevgeniy Savitskiy, a 34-year-old Danville resident, were also sentenced to three years probation and have paid a total of $128,546 in restitution for their crimes.
The two operated Fly Infinite, an online travel agency based in Burlingame. They advertised and sold what they claimed were discounted airline tickets, which were actually invalid award tickets, prosecutors said.
Some victims never received a ticket, others had their tickets canceled by the airline and in one case the victims’ tickets were canceled mid-trip, prosecutors said.
DeLevi and Savitskiy refused to refund the victims a total of $67,774 and also encumbered client funds in the amount of $108,349 by using the money to pay personal and business expenses, prosecutors said.
The defendant’s lawyer requested the charges be reduced to misdemeanors because restitution had been paid, but a judge denied the request, Wagstaffe said. Both have been out of custody on $200,000 bail bonds.
