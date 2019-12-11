Two events aimed at reducing gun violence and honoring the victims of it will be held in San Mateo County Dec. 14 exactly seven years after the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
An anonymous gun buyback event will take place in San Carlos in the morning and early afternoon before that evening brings a vigil to end gun violence in Palo Alto.
Organized by the Citizens for a San Mateo County Gun Buyback in partnership with the Sheriff’s Office, the buyback is meant to be a safe way for gun owners to turn in their firearms with no questions asked. Anyone who gives up a handgun, shotgun or rifle will be given up to $100 cash while up to $200 will be given for assault rifles.
The buyback will be the third in the county since 2018 when more than 860 firearms and 40 assault rifles were collected in two events. Every gun received is destroyed.
“Last year’s events were very successful, we felt like everything worked,” said organizer Danielle Lacampagne, adding that they retrieved more guns than expected. “It’s really impressive to see [the types of guns] that are out there.”
Roughly $140,000 was raised for the three events, with the county and local cities being the main contributors, including $50,000 in matching funds from San Carlos. Organizers this month will begin fundraising for future buyback events and the plan is to host one or two of them every year.
“The continuation of the gun buyback program and the increase in interest and support demonstrates great collaborations and triumphs for this community,” Sheriff Carlos Bolanos said in a press release.
Anonymous surveys conducted during last year’s events revealed that 77% of those participating lived in the county, Lacampagne said. One criticism of buybacks is that participants simply turn in old or unwanted weapons and use the money to buy new guns, but 71% of survey participants said they did not plan to buy another firearm while 17% of them were unsure, she added.
Lacampagne said other buybacks will also occur in San Francisco and around the country the same day. And U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, who attended the first two buybacks, also plans to attend the one this Saturday.
Lacampagne said the problem of suicide with guns is often overlooked in discussions about gun violence and cited studies the found suicide rates are four times higher in the states with the highest rates of gun ownership versus states with the lowest rates of gun ownership while the rates of suicide by other methods remains the same.
Lacampagne added that buybacks have wider support than one might expect, including from law enforcement and gun owners.
“[During past events], we met a lot of hardcore gun owners absolutely in favor of buybacks because they know irresponsible people are giving them a bad name,” she said.
On Dec. 14, the Peninsula Chapter of Moms Demand Action along with other gun control advocacy groups join a nationwide vigil to end gun violence and honor its victims. Gun violence survivors local faith leaders will speak during the event joined by U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, and Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, as well as officials from Menlo Park, Redwood City and San Mateo. The event also includes musical performances by the Raging Grannies and Claremont High School a capella group.
“This is a time to honor those we have lost to gun violence and those who continue to deal with its impact,” Paola Maciocia, Peninsula Moms Demand Action lead, said in a press release. “The tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School was what led to the founding of our organization so we are especially proud to join the many organizations to recognize this solemn anniversary and continue to work to prevent gun violence and save lives.”
The buyback will be at 1000 Skyway Road in San Carlos between 9:40 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and the vigil will be at 4 p.m. in Lytton Square in Palo Alto, located at the corner of University Avenue and Emerson Street.
