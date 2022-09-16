Police in Pacifica on Thursday arrested a man in connection with possession of suspected fentanyl following a traffic stop.
Edgar Ferrer, 45, of Santa Cruz, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance and on an outstanding warrant, according to the Pacifica Police Department.
On Thursday at 2:20 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Highway 1 and Linda Mar Boulevard for a vehicle code violation.
Police said the driver, identified as Ferrer, was on probation and had an outstanding arrest warrant.
Officers searched his vehicle and found more than 1 1/2 ounces of suspected fentanyl and other drug-related items, police said.
