A break-in occurred at Central Computers in San Mateo in the early morning hours of April 26, with thieves taking various electronics property valued at over $10,000, the San Mateo Police Department said Tuesday.
The computer store at 2727 S. El Camino Real near the Hillsdale Shopping Center was broken into around midnight. No one was harmed, as the store was closed during the break-in. Nobody has been arrested, with the investigation still in its early stages, police said. If they have more information, people can call the department’s main line at (650) 522-7700.
