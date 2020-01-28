Straws and other “single-use plastics” will be banned at restaurants in unincorporated San Mateo County if a measure the Board of Supervisors takes up Tuesday wins approval, its backer says.
“It’s sound legislation,” Supervisor David Canepa said Monday. “It’s exciting.”
The hope is that all 20 cities in the county will adopt such a measure as well, Canepa said.
“We lead and provide the framework,” said.
“Eliminating single-use plastics in our daily lives is a testament that we care about the earth, our waterways, oceans and wildlife,” Canepa said in a statement.
San Mateo County’s ordinance will be one of the strongest in the state for eliminating single-use plastics, according to Canepa.
He is introducing the measure in partnership with the county Office of Sustainability and Supervisor Don Horsley.
Disposable plastic straws may be provided only upon request to consumers with medical needs, according to the measure.
Many plastic items are used for just a few minutes before becoming waste that lasts for hundreds or even thousands of years, according to the county Office of Sustainability.
California already has a law on the books that prohibits full-service restaurants from giving out single-use plastic straws without a customer request.
Other matters before county supervisors include agreements with Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, Pacifica Resource Center and Nuestra Casa East Palo Alto to increase grocery rescue and redistribution.
A $312,630 pact with Fresh Approach to educate the public about preventing food waste and preserving food also goes before supervisors.
A significant amount of food is wasted here and the county is preparing for climate change by slowing production of greenhouse gasses, according to a county staff report.
Reducing excess edible food in landfills will aid the county by reducing methane emissions, the report said.
Supervisors will also consider resolution establishing bicycle lanes on Industrial Road in the unincorporated area of Belmont. The measure provides access for cyclists along the full-length of Industrial Road between Harbor Boulevard in Belmont and Whipple Avenue in Redwood City, according to a county staff report.
Supervisors will also give guidance on an estimated $57 million expected shortfall for County Health and officials plans for $33 million in revenue increases and $16 million in cost reductions.
County supervisors meet 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the board chambers, 400 County Center, Redwood City.
