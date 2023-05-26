court logo 2

A juvenile probation report may help determine whether a teen involved in a street racing car crash that killed a San Carlos couple in November will be tried as a juvenile or an adult.

Cesar Morales, 18, but 17 at the time of the crash, and 23-year-old Kyle Harrison, who did not know each other, are accused of going more than 80 mph while racing on El Camino Real in Redwood City. Morales is accused of T-boning a car at the intersection of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue in Redwood City Nov. 4 while racing Harrison, resulting in the deaths of Greg Ammen, 44, and Grace Spiridon, 42. Their daughters, who are twins, 7, survived the crash.

