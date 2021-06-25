An East Palo Alto man was arrested Friday morning for allegedly hitting another man with a skateboard for no reason, Palo Alto police said.
Joshua Stroman, 34, was arrested without a struggle at about 8:30 a.m. at University Avenue and Runnymede Street in East Palo Alto.
On Thursday, police obtained a search warrant for Stroman's arrest. Stroman was taken to Santa Clara County's main jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.
The assault took place Monday afternoon, police said.
Dispatchers received a call at 2:51 p.m. that someone had been assaulted at the Opportunity Services Center at 33 Encina Ave. in Palo Alto, where single adults can get food, clothing, shower and take care of laundry needs.
An employee told police that one person was bleeding from the head after the assault. The victim was identified as a man in his 40s, according to police.
He suffered a 1-inch cut and was taken to the hospital by paramedics, police said. The man did not lose consciousness, according to police.
Stroman allegedly walked up to the victim and his mother in the courtyard of the Opportunity Services Center and had a brief conversation with them.
Then, Stroman allegedly, for no apparent reason, took the skateboard in his hands and hit the victim with it, police said.
Others who were in the courtyard apparently witnessed the attack, according to police.
The victim and his mother told police that they did not know Stroman. Police said the conversation between the three was not confrontational.
Anyone with information about the assault can call the Palo Alto Police Department's dispatch at (650) 329-2413. Tips can be sent anonymously to paloalto@tipnow.org or by calling or texting (650) 383-8984.
