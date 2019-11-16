For the third year in a row, the San Mateo County Superior Court has received a $300,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to support its Multiple Driving Under the Influence Court, a recent addition to the court’s collaborative programs.
The MDUI program has been in operation for just over 18 months, with 421 participants and an 87% graduation rate. Less than 1% of total participants have committed a new DUI offense while under program supervision, according to county officials.
MDUI aims to improve traffic safety through intensive supervision of second and third time DUI offenders while simultaneously connecting them with the recovery resources they need to address their substance abuse and achieve stability. MDUI Court is a collaborative effort between the San Mateo County Superior Court and partner agencies including the District Attorney’s Office, Probation Department and Behavioral Health and Recovery Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.