Ridership numbers for SamTrans’ new express bus line are significantly exceeding the agency’s expectations.
The FCX, which travels between Foster City and San Francisco during weekday commute times, debuted mid-August. In September, the bus line had 8,074 riders, which comes out to an average of 403.7 riders a day.
As a result, ridership increased 5.3% over the same period as last year — the agency’s first ridership increase since 2015.
“Our expectation for the route was to reach these kind of numbers after six to 12 months,” said SamTrans spokesman Dan Lieberman. “Reaching this kind of ridership this quickly is pretty unprecedented, not just for SamTrans, but for bus agencies in general, and I think it speaks to the high demand for this service. The FCX shows all sorts of people will ride the bus, provided the service fits their needs.”
The FCX is equipped with WiFi and round-trip journeys take between 69 minutes and 79 minutes.
Lieberman said the agency will re-evaluate the bus line in six months and could possibly increase the frequency of service.
The FCX is one of six express buses that will be rolled out in the coming years, most of which will travel on Highway 101. Once the Express Lanes project is complete in 2022, then the buses will travel on the express lanes, which promise speeds of at least 45 mph even during commute times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.