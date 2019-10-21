Burlingame officials minced few words in their critiques of a condominium development proposed downtown, adjacent to the new parking garage which is soon to be built.
The Burlingame Planning Commission shared critical views of the plans for a new residential development planned at 128 Lorton Ave., where 19 condominiums are proposed to be spread across four floors over a ground floor of parking.
Though no decision was made during the design review discussion Tuesday, Oct. 15, commissioners generally agreed the project needed more refinement before it could be considered viable.
“I cannot support it in its current state and I would like to see it come down and some detail paid to the overall program,” said Commissioner Brenden Kelly, according to video of the meeting.
Further illustrating his perspective, Kelly suggested he felt the building was too tall and attempted to pack too many units and amenities into a site which is too small. He suggested a shorter building with more setbacks may make it more aesthetically appealing and suitable for consideration.
“I think this project is asking quite a bit and delivering not so much for the community,” said Kelly, noting the variety of exemptions from city development code sought by the developer.
The Pacific Companies is requesting exemptions from requirements regarding building setbacks, lot coverage, building height, open space and parking standards, according to a city report.
Similar to Kelly, Commissioner Richard Terrones said he might be more willing to consider allowing those exceptions if the developer would offer more community benefits, such as additional affordable units.
“I want to see these units built, but I would like to see more of them affordable,” he said.
Under state law, two of the units must be set aside at an affordable rate. Those units would be available to those earning a moderate income, or between 80% to 120% of the median area income, which amounts $119,000 for a single person or $164,750 for a family of four.
The Pacific Companies typically specializes in affordable housing development, and constructing a project comprised largely of market-rate units is a unique opportunity for the firm, said Chris Grant, a project manager for the developer.
The Pacific Companies is also building the affordable housing development at 150 Park Road, on parking lot F in downtown Burlingame, as well as the new parking garage on the neighboring parking lot N, at 160 Lorton Ave. The residential development will offer 132 units of senior and workforce housing, while the five-story garage will offer 388 parking spaces.
Echoing the perspective shared by his colleagues, Commissioner Richard Sargent said he felt the project sought too many concessions from the city in exchange for little offered by the developer.
“We are being asked for a lot for not very many units,” he said.
For his part, Grant said he would take the feedback under advisement and attempt to refine plans in advance of a further discussion of the project at a forthcoming meeting.
“I think we’ve given you a lot of food for thought,” said Commissioner Audrey Tse.
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved a proposal for coffee shop and café Mints & Honey to move into the former Retro Sweets Shoppe location at 1166 Howard Ave.
Mints & Honey opened its first location at 1524 El Camino Real in San Carlos, and is looking to expand to a second site with its move to downtown Burlingame. Retro Sweets Shoppe shuttered in April, after 11 years at the site.
Commission Chair Sandy Comaroto welcomed the company to its new location.
“I’m glad you are coming, I think it will be an added value to downtown,” she said.
