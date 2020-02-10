State money to help build a new Maple Street Homeless Shelter in Redwood City near the police department is among legislative goals the Board of Supervisors take up Tuesday.
“We’re not like San Francisco,” Supervisor Don Horsley said. “Our problem is more manageable.”
Low-income housing is needed, Supervisor Horsley said, citing people living in RVs who have an average monthly income of $2,000 that leaves them unable to pay for housing here.
San Mateo County Manager Mike Callagy said public and private partners are sought for the Maple Street site.
“We need the state to help us,” Callagy said.
Callagy said more transitional housing, including one-room studios, is needed.
Zero homelessness is the county’s goal, he said.
The county has committed $21 million for a 180-bed shelter but hopes to secure more funding from other sources, county spokeswoman Michelle Durand said.
Costs for the shelter depend upon its final design.
Other parts of the county’s legislative goals the Board of Supervisors consider Tuesday include funding from any climate resiliency bonds to assist a new county sea level rise district.
Bonds that emerge from the state Legislature in 2020 could assist the county Flood and Sea Level Rise Resiliency District, according to the local legislative program.
The program also seeks $2.8 million in state funding will be sought for The Big Lift Inspiring Summers Program for students from kindergarten through second grade.
The County Manager’s Office develops the Legislative Session Program with direction from the Board of Supervisors, a staff report said.
Supervisors are also to take up a proposed ban on straws and other “single-use plastics” at restaurants in unincorporated San Mateo County. Disposable plastic straws may be provided only upon request to consumers with medical needs, according to the measure.
Many plastic items are used for just a few minutes before becoming waste that lasts for hundreds or even thousands of years, the county Office of Sustainability said.
Supervisors will also take up agreements with Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, Pacifica Resource Center and Nuestra Casa East Palo Alto to increase grocery rescue and redistribution.
A $312,630 pact with Fresh Approach to educate the public about preventing food waste and preserving food also goes before supervisors.
A significant amount of food is wasted here and the county is preparing for climate change by slowing production of greenhouse gasses according to a county staff report.
Reducing excess edible food in landfills will aid the county by reducing methane emissions, the report said.
Supervisors meet 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the board chambers at 400 County Center in Redwood City.
