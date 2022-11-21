After years of record-high education funding, California is now projecting a $2.6 billion deficit for schools and community colleges starting July 2023.

The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office, in its annual budget prediction, anticipates the state will have to dip into its education rainy day fund for the first time to cover the projected deficit. California’s overall state budget deficit is expected to reach $25 billion.

