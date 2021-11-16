U.S Rep. Jackie Speier, announced in a video Tuesday she will not seek re-election in 2022, capping a career in public service stretching about four decades.
Speier, who was first elected to Congress in 2008, has had a long political life beginning in the 1970s when she was a political aide for the late Congressman Leo Ryan. Speier was shot five times on Ryan’s fateful trip to Guyana to investigate Jim Jones and the Peoples Temple. Soon after she began elected office as a member of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, an assemblymember, a state senator, work in the nonprofit field and then service in Congress, filling the seat of the late Tom Lantos in 2008.
“It’s time for me to come home. Time for me to be more than a weekend wife, mother and friend. It’s been an extraordinary privilege to represent the people of San Mateo County and San Francisco at almost every level of government for nearly four decades,” Speier, D-San Mateo, said in a video announcement.
Speier lives in Hillsborough and represents District 14 in Congress, which is facing new boundaries through redistricting but nothing substantial that would affect her ability to serve. Members of Congress also do not have to live in the district they represent. Speier also hinted at a new chapter of life, and said she intended to contribute to the local community.
