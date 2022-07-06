South San Francisco voters will weigh in on the future of a $430 million bond measure meant to benefit the school district’s students and staff through facility upgrades this November.
“No one can learn and teach when they don’t feel safe, when they don’t feel like they’re in this great place so we can do that and we can do that now,” Trustee Patricia Murray said during a meeting Thursday, June 23.
In a 4-1 vote, trustees agreed to ask voters to approve a new bond measure that would be used to improve aging buildings, upgrade classroom technology and build workforce housing meant to lure and maintain quality staff.
If approved by at least 55% of voters, the measure would bring in $436 million over 30 years by charging property owners $60 for every $100,000 of assessed values to their homes. The funds would cover about half of the $850 million worth of projects in the district’s updated Facilities Master Plan.
Ted O, assistant superintendent of Business Services, noted the district has not asked voters to approve a bond since Measure J, a $162 million bond measure, was approved by 77.54% of the vote more than 11 years ago. O argued the bond measure is well overdue given that school districts typically ask to take out new loans about every five to seven years and is poised to fully pay off one of its three bonds in the coming year.
But board Vice President Mina Richardson, the lone vote against sending the measure to the public, argued now isn’t the time to ask homeowners to back the bond with inflation worsening. She also shared concerns the property owners would pass the financial burden on to renters.
“I don’t doubt that we need all this work, but I believe at the moment the timing is off,” Richardson said. “There’s really a big struggle out there right now.”
Instead, she suggested the board consider placing a smaller bond measure on the ballot in 2024 when the public may feel more financially stable. Richardson also encouraged staff to focus more on finding philanthropic support for projects and recommended a reference to that effort be added to the bond language.
O noted South San Francisco Unified School District charges homeowners the lowest tax rate of the 22 public other school districts in the county and approving the bond would only bump the district up to the third-lowest charging district.
If the bond were to pass, O said the average homeowner would pay below $300 a year given that about 55% of South San Francisco properties have an assessed value of about $500,000. The money would also help the district qualify for fund matching opportunities by the state, said Don Field, a lawyer and bond expert consulting the district.
Trustee Daina Lujan acknowledged the growing economic concerns but also cited state experts who project a recession will likely occur in the near future, making now the best time to ask the public for support.
Lujan also argued in favor of the bond by noting it would bring in much-needed funds to help establish workforce housing, a key district objective meant to attract and maintain staff during a time when many are leaving the area and profession for more economic stability outside the Bay Area.
Board President John Baker also threw his support behind the bond after arguing the district’s low tax rate was harming students and teachers by stunting the district’s ability to upgrade facilities. While also enthusiastic about developing workforce housing, Baker also stressed the importance of updating schools on the city’s east side which were overlooked during the previous bond process.
“Like everything else in life, you get what you paid for and our school facilities reflect that,” Baker said. “I’m going to support this bond because I support safe schools. I support effective schools and I support good education.”
