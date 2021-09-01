South San Francisco is giving away 75 air purifiers to low-income households who qualify. The program, launched last week, comes as the Caldor Fire burning south of Lake Tahoe has worsened air quality in the city and much of the state.
“One of the reasons we wanted to give away air purifiers was to address the disparities within climate change and the smoke filled air that is very hazardous to residents,” Councilmember James Coleman said.
South San Francisco households earning 50% or less of area median income ($63,950 for one person, $73,100 for two people) will be eligible to receive one purifier per household.
Bay Area residents outside of South San Francisco can apply for a free purifier through the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, which also has a program providing purifiers to low-income households.
Basic air filtration systems typically cost between $100 to $150, while nicer units can cost several hundred dollars.
Go to ssf.net/departments/economic-community-development/housing/clean-air-home-cah to apply for South San Francisco’s program. Email airFilters@baaqmd.gov to apply for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District’s program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.