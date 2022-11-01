A South San Francisco produce wholesaler employee allegedly embezzled $1.9 million over four months, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.
Kyle Loveness, a longtime employee of J.C. Cheyne & Co. in charge of finances, is accused of sending the money to a private account in Mexico through wire transfers from June to October, the DA’s Office said.
Loveness, 61, of Foster City, started sending small amounts that grew larger and reached $529,000 at its height, the DA’s Office said. The 13 transactions went unnoticed until Loveness went on vacation, and another employee noticed the irregularities and that there wasn’t enough money to cover expenses.
According to prosecutors, Loveness claimed the money was for a timeshare in Mexico. The money has not been found, according to prosecutors. Loveness remains in custody, and his next court date is Nov. 10.
