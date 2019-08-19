Police have arrested a South San Francisco man for attempted kidnapping and child annoyance after he restrained an 11-year-old girl walking to school with a friend on Friday, South San Francisco police said.
The subject grabbed the girl shortly before 8 a.m. and put his hand over her mouth, but was confronted by a good Samaritan who saw what happened.
Police located and arrested Christopher Cole, 37, and booked him into San Mateo County Jail.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the department at (650) 877-8900 or the anonymous tip line at (650) 952-2244.
