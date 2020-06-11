Cat burglar: Someone had not received the kitten they purchased online resulting in a loss of $750 on Sherborne Drive in Belmont, it was reported at 2:25 p.m. Monday, June 8.
REDWOOD CITY
Suspicious person. Two people entered someone's driveway on Pine Street carrying what looked to be guns, it was reported at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, June 7.
Vandalism. The window of a business was shattered resulting in the glass falling into the walkway on Main Street, it was reported at 6:57 p.m. Sunday, June 7.
Petty theft. A purse and wallet was stolen from a cart on Woodside Road, it was reported at 12:28 p.m. Sunday, June 7.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone left a note at another person’s door on Oak Knoll Drive requesting they call the police but were missing from the area, it was reported at 9:20 a.m. Sunday, June 7.
