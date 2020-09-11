Doctors have determined a man accused of a double homicide near Skyline Boulevard last summer is competent to stand trial, but the conclusion is being scrutinized by the defense attorney and may be challenged — a process that could span two months, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Malik Dosouqi, 26, of Pacifica, has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of use of a deadly weapon, two counts of infliction of great bodily injury and two counts of special circumstances.
On June 18 and 19 of 2019, Dosouqi allegedly lured a cab driver to Skyline Boulevard where he murdered him with a large knife. About 24 hours later, Dosouqi called for a tow truck near the same spot and murdered the driver with a knife upon arrival, prosecutors said.
Dosouqi is currently in custody on no bail status after having spent roughly six months at Napa State Hospital, after which time doctors concluded he has been restored to competency.
Wagstaffe said the defense attorney has a right to contest that conclusion and requested — and was granted by a judge — two to three months to review medical records. In the meantime, Dosouqi runs the risk of decompensating, Wagstaffe said.
Dosouqi’s attorney, Paul DeMeester, said reviewing the doctor’s conclusion is standard operating procedure and roughly two months is a normal turnaround time for gathering and analyzing all relevant information.
“It doesn’t mean we agree or disagree with the conclusions, it’s just a normal process of saying they came to this conclusion so let’s analyze that and let’s question the hypothesis,” DeMeester said, adding additional experts may be asked to weigh in on Dosouqi’s mental state.
