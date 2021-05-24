Plans to raise sewer rates for customers of Burlingame Hills Sewer Maintenance and Crystal Springs County Sanitation districts cleared a step last week after the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted to set a public hearing on the rate increases.
Sewer rates in both districts could rise by an average of $80 a year over the next three years, totaling an annual fee of $1,982 for Burlingame Hills customers and $1,834 for Crystal Springs customers by Fiscal Year 2023-24.
Capital improvements are ongoing in the districts. Funds from the Burlingame Hills increase would go toward paying off a $465,000 General Fund loan to cover some of the costs for the Hillside and Adeline Area Sewer Rehabilitation Project, while also covering costs of operations. Annual loan payments are set at $34,400 a year within a 15-year limit.
In Crystal Springs, the increase is intended to help cover the city of San Mateo’s Clean Water Program, a $1 billion effort to upgrade the city’s aging sewage conveyance and wastewater treatment infrastructure.
“We’ll be paying our fair share,” said Jim Porter, director of the county’s Public Works Department.
The county is responsible for paying about $1.6 million a year over the next 30 years to cover bonds and low interest loans taken on to complete the plant improvements, he said.
The city of San Mateo is also in talks of merging the Crystal Springs County Sanitation District with the city’s system which would make the city responsible for setting future rates and district maintenance, said Porter. Transfer negotiations are contingent on the sewer rate increases, he said.
“It’s somewhat complicated but the wheels are turning right now and I’m very hopeful this will take place very soon,” said Porter.
The county is currently responsible for oversight of 10 sewer and sanitation districts from Burlingame to Atherton. Sewer rates at the remaining eight districts will be evaluated during Fiscal Year 2023-24 after increases were approved in 2020.
Rates for Burlingame Hills and Crystal Spring services are still currently on the higher end compared to most of the other districts. A public hearing regarding the sewer rate increases will be held during the July 20 Board of Supervisors meeting, allowing officials to receive community feedback and to make adjustments if necessary.
