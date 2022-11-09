School districts in San Mateo County saw a wave of support flood in for bond measures placed on the ballot this November, according to early returns from the county’s Elections Office.
South San Francisco Unified School District, Sequoia Union High School District and Redwood City School District all placed bond measures on the ballot, which officials from each district argued are needed for making necessary infrastructure improvements. Each needed at least 55% of the vote to pass.
Redwood City School District’s Measure S, worth $298 million, is passing with the closest margins — with 7,136 votes, or 56.91%, according to semiofficial results as of 11 p.m. Tuesday by the San Mateo County Elections Office.
If the support stands, property owners in the district will be charged $24 per $100,000 of assessed property value, bringing in about $16 million annually for the district to spend on improvements.
South San Francisco Unified School District’s Measure T was approved with 5,762 votes, or 60.55%, moving forward a $436 million bond costing property owners $60 per $100,000 of assessed property. The bond is expected to generate about $27 million annually.
And Sequoia Union High School District’s Measure W passed with 22,295 votes, or 61%. The bond, worth $591 million, will tax district residents $14 per $100,000 of assessed property value annually.
Each district said they intend to use the bond funds on upgrading or replacing aging classrooms, facilities and electrical, plumbing, heating and cooling systems, continuing to upgrade safety and security systems, improving playground areas, installing energy efficiency equipment and systems and creating an overall modern learning environment. Staff housing is another initiative called out by both SSFUSD and RCSD.
Bond dollars cannot be used on staff salaries or programming, a point regularly raised by opponents of each measure. Opponents also argued now is a poor time to ask voters to support tax measures given high inflation and a looming recession adding stress to pocketbooks.
All results are according to semiofficial results from Tuesday, Nov. 8, which included votes by mail received by Election Day, and all ballots received at voting centers. Later results will include votes received after Election Day. Post-election results will be released before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, Friday, Nov. 11, Monday, Nov. 14, Tuesday, Nov. 15, Wednesday, Nov. 16, Thursday, Nov. 17, Friday, Nov. 18, Monday, Nov. 21 and Wednesday, Nov. 23. Results will be certified Dec. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.