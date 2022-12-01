A San Mateo youth coach accused of unlawful sexual acts with a minor, committing sex acts with minors and selling marijuana to a minor has been sentenced to a year in county jail, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Martin Ivan Pantoja, 25, was accused of providing marijuana to a 16-year-old girl and pressuring her into sex acts from September to December of 2021, the DA’s Office said. The incidents occurred in San Mateo and San Jose.
