The city of San Mateo is set to host a virtual community meeting Thursday about the upgrade of the wastewater treatment plant, which is heading into a “heavy construction period,” according to officials.
The project on Detroit Drive in the Shoreview neighborhood is moving into Phase 2, which entails about six months of pile driving starting later this month followed by a six-month break before 2 1/2 more months of pile driving, said spokeswoman Kellie Benz. The plant needs about 2,000 piles for its foundation.
Project staff have established noise mitigation efforts, groundwater and vibration monitoring as well as traffic haul routes for the piles, she added. Construction hours are Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“This once-in-a-generation work is needed to stabilize the upgraded facility on Detroit Drive,” Benz said.
The project is part of the Clean Water Program, a comprehensive plan to upgrade San Mateo’s aging wastewater collection and treatment system with advanced infrastructure. The improvements will provide reliable services for years to come to several communities in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the cities of San Mateo, Foster City, and portions of Hillsborough, Belmont, Crystal Springs County Sanitation District, and the County of San Mateo, according to a press release.
Expansion of the wastewater treatment plant is the largest component of the nearly $1 billion Clean Water Program, and the most significant rehabilitation work executed at the plant since the 1970s, according to the release. Due to the scale and complexity, the project will be done in three phases over the five years. Phase 1 began in August 2019.
The meeting, which includes a presentation and Q&A with project planners and construction leads, begins at 6 p.m. on June 11. The Zoom meeting ID is 849 8211 2460 and the password is 419414.
