The site director of a Boys and Girls Club summer school program at Fiesta Gardens International School was arrested Wednesday morning for a number of sex crimes after a parent reported inappropriate interactions between her child and a staff member.
Police were called to the school site at 1001 Bermuda Drive the morning of Wednesday, June 28, on the reports. Detectives identified the assistant site director, Kevin Granados-Elizalde, 25, of Redwood City, as the suspect. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail on charges of contacting a minor to commit a felony, arranging a meeting with a minor, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, use of an underage person for obscene matter, and possession of child pornography, according to police.
This is an ongoing investigation and the San Mateo Police Department continues to investigate this case. Police ask anyone who may know information on Kevin Granados-Elizalde to contact Detective Sgt. Dave Manion at (650) 504-7568 or by email at dmanion@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.
Police said the topic surrounding child sexual abuse can be difficult to discuss, but awareness is essential to protect children. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has the following tips:
• Listen to your children. Pay attention if they tell you they do not want to be with someone or go somewhere.
• Teach your children they have the right to say NO to any touch or actions by others that make them feel scared, uncomfortable or confused and to get out of those situations as quickly as possible. If avoidance is not an option, teach your children to kick, scream and resist. When in such a situation, teach them to loudly yell, “This person is not my father/mother/guardian,” and immediately tell you or another trusted adult.
• Be sensitive to any changes in your children’s behavior or attitude. Encourage open communication.
• Some children may be coerced into activity they did not first understand to be inappropriate and/or do not know how to end. Children may be especially fearful of being punished, embarrassed or experiencing the loss of the love and respect of their family members and friends.
• If your children do confide in you about problems they may be having, strive to remain calm, reassuring and nonjudgmental. Listen compassionately to their concern, and work with them to get the help they need to resolve the problem.
