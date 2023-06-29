Kevin Granados-Elizalde

Kevin Granados-Elizalde.

The site director of a Boys and Girls Club summer school program at Fiesta Gardens International School was arrested Wednesday morning for a number of sex crimes after a parent reported inappropriate interactions between her child and a staff member.

Police were called to the school site at 1001 Bermuda Drive the morning of Wednesday, June 28, on the reports. Detectives identified the assistant site director, Kevin Granados-Elizalde, 25, of Redwood City, as the suspect. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail on charges of contacting a minor to commit a felony, arranging a meeting with a minor, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, use of an underage person for obscene matter, and possession of child pornography, according to police.  

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription