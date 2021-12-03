A 27-year-old man was shot last night on the 1200 block of Monte Diablo Avenue in the North Shoreview neighborhood of San Mateo Thursday evening, according to police.
At about 9:54 p.m., officers responded to the block on reports of gunshots in the area. During the investigation, officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rendered first aid and transported to a trauma center, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or surveillance footage related to this shooting is encouraged to contact Officer Nick Wong at (650) 522-7693 or nwong@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.