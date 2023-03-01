A massage business in the Crystal Springs Shopping Center in San Mateo was busted for prostitution Feb. 24 after undercover officers sought massages and were offered sexual services, according to police.
At approximately 2 p.m., the Crime Reduction Unit, with the assistance of police detectives served a search warrant at the location on the 100 block of De Anza Boulevard after an undercover officer confirmed prostitution was at the business. During the investigation, police determined the owner of the business, later identified as Liping Yao, 43, of San Jose, negotiated sexual acts for money. A search yielded evidence of prostitution and municipal code violations, according to police.
