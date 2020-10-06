A San Mateo man is in custody after he allegedly assaulted someone he knew with a hammer, attacked a family member who tried to intervene, and then grabbed a kitchen knife after the hammer was knocked out of his hand on the 100 block of West Hillsdale Boulevard Sunday night, according to police.
At about 9:22 p.m., San Mateo police were called to the location where it was determined the suspect, identified as Anthony Reyes, 30, was under the influence of methamphetamine, was intoxicated and lacked sleep. It was there that he attacked the others and then fled, according to San Mateo police.
At about 11:49 p.m., a police sergeant familiar with Reyes spotted him walking in the area of Pacific Boulevard and 42nd Avenue and he was arrested, according to police.
The San Mateo Police Department understands that people experiencing substance abuse issues need resources and tools to pull them away from narcotics dependency. If you know someone suffering from drug and alcohol abuse and need resources, our phenomenal partners at Star Vista San Mateo County are ready to talk 24/7 on their crisis hotline at (650) 579-0350 or visit https://goo.gl/AtQVxG.
