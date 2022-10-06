Strengthening San Mateo’s climate change response through gas appliance phaseouts and a proposed decarbonization ordinance remain top City Council priorities as it reviews its strategic plan goals.

At its Oct. 4 special meeting, the council reinforced its desire for city staff to examine the feasibility of a decarbonization plan suggested at a September council meeting by the San Mateo Climate Action Team, a volunteer group working to support climate change actions and solutions. The group asked the city to immediately pass a decarbonization ordinance to address existing buildings’ electric appliance replacement. The ordinance would go beyond the city’s current and upcoming reach codes, which govern new and used appliance replacement. It also includes a requirement that all replacement of gas equipment in homes and businesses be electric or zero emissions starting in January 2025. Mayor Rick Bonilla and Councilmember Amourence Lee pushed for immediate action given the state of the climate and public support for stricter requirements.

