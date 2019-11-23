Ed Barberini was named San Mateo police chief after a monthslong national search to replace the retiring Susan Manheimer, according to the city.
Barberini has been the San Bruno police chief for five years and was Millbrae’s police chief for two years prior as a representative of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office where he served for more than two decades. At the Sheriff’s Office, Barberini worked in administration, transportation, corrections, field operations, court security and working on the bomb squad. He also served as director of the county’s Office of Emergency Services and Homeland Security, according to a city press release.
“San Mateo is fortunate to have such a talented and dedicated group of people working to enhance the quality of life for those who live, work and visit the city. I am extremely excited to join this team and help carry on the excellent work being done not only within the police department, but throughout the city,” Barberini said in a press release. “I could not be more grateful for the tremendous opportunity to work with the entire community to ensure the city of San Mateo continues to be the very special place it is.”
As San Mateo’s next chief of police, Barberini will oversee a roughly $47 million annual budget for a department that’s comprised of approximately 170 law enforcement personnel, including 115 sworn officers.
“San Mateo is a great place to work, and we were fortunate to have a strong pool of applicants to choose from. Chief Barberini rose to the top based on his vast experience and strong record of leadership throughout the county. I’m thrilled to welcome him to San Mateo,” City Manager Drew Corbett said in the release. “He will serve as a strong leader for all aspects of the department, from ensuring we continue to recruit top talent, to maintaining our strong relationships with the community.”
In San Bruno, Barberini oversaw responses to two high-profile incidents including the YouTube shooting in which a disgruntled user of the video sharing platform shot and wounded three people at its San Bruno headquarters before turning the weapon on herself April 3, 2018. The other more recent incident was a shooting at the Shops of Tanforan in July in which two groups of teens shot at each other, causing a large-scale police response as initial reports described it as an active shooter situation. Police training for such a situation was credited for a quick resolution of the incident.
A lifelong resident of San Mateo County, Barberini lives in Belmont with his wife Jackie. He earned a Master of Public Administration from California State University, East Bay; a Master of Arts in Homeland Security Studies from the Naval Post Graduate School, and a bachelor’s degree in political science from San Francisco State University. Barberini completed the California Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Command College, Harvard University’s Senior Executives in State and Local Government program, and the Local Governance Institute at Stanford University. He is a member of numerous professional organizations, and was last year’s president of the San Mateo County Police Chiefs and Sheriff Association, according to the release.
Barberini will be taking the helm of the department Feb. 3, 2020, following Manheimer’s retirement at the year’s end. San Mateo police Capt. Dave Norris will serve as acting police chief in the interim. Barberini will be assuming his new position with the San Mateo Police Department on Feb. 3.
