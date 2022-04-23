San Mateo and local water agencies are examining the feasibility of a water facility project to expand recycled water supply in the area to offset increased demand and drought conditions.
San Mateo does not currently produce recycled water, but it has examined producing recycled water for freshwater use over the past few years amid a drought. San Mateo is part of a Potable Reuse Exploratory Plan with the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, Bay Area Water Supply and Conservation Agency, Redwood City, Cal Water, and Silicon Valley Clean Water to explore water recycling options.
These regional parties are now ready to move forward with preliminary design and environmental documentation for an advanced water purification facility to treat wastewater from San Mateo and other areas and turn it into drinking water, according to a city staff presentation at a April 18 council meeting. The project is called the SF-Peninsula Regional PureWater Project. The facility could produce up to 12 million gallons per day of potable water, a key boon amid worry about future water supply. However, it would cost $700 million to build and $20 million for yearly operational costs. The city estimates the project timeline at over a decade. Questions remain about the role of each agency, who leads the project and how to fund it. San Mateo Public Works Director Azalea Mitch said the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission recently expressed interest in leading the project forward, putting it in a much better situation to be completed compared to previous years. Mitch said there are opportunities to get grant funding, and upcoming documentation will explore federal funding options. San Mateo will have to pay $100,000 for its share of documentation costs.
“I think we have an opportunity here to keep this moving,” Mitch said.
Councilmember Joe Goethals was enthusiastic about the news.
“It feels like it has finally turned the corner where people actually believe us that this is going to happen,” Goethals said. “The general public is ready. I think the approach Azalea has laid out is absolutely fantastic and makes me so excited.”
California Water Service Company serves San Mateo and would assess and meet recycled water demands, while the city would produce the recycled water and act as wholesalers. Several options exist for treating and recycling the water in the Potable Reuse Exploratory Plan. Indirect potable would have recycled water go through water treatment and an environmental buffer, like a groundwater basin or reservoir, like the Crystal Springs Reservoir. Direct potable use would introduce recycled water into a system without an environmental buffer. Nonpotable is wastewater treated for irrigation, industrial use and toilets, something the Bay Area has employed for decades.
The city and state have made improved water usage a priority, given current environmental conditions. California faces low rain and snow numbers and intensifying drought conditions, with a drought declared for the third year. Gov. Gavin Newsom has called on the state and public to work to build water resilience in communities and look at innovative solutions in the coming years. Newsom has also asked local water agencies to implement more aggressive conservation measures to save water, and the state has invested $5.2 billion over three years to build water resiliency statewide, according to the governor’s office. A 2017 study found recycled water demand in San Mateo and areas served in Foster City at 1.6 million gallons per day. However, a city staff report noted a recycled water project may not be financially viable due to high capital costs. San Mateo will be able to produce recycled water following its Wastewater Treatment Plan Expansion concluding in 2024.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.