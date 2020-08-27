Following weeks of fairly stable coronavirus data points, San Mateo County officials expressed optimism California Gov. Gavin Newson would heed the advice of local health officials to remove the county off the state’s watchlist.
“We will watch and wait for Friday on [the governor’s] announcement and we’re hoping that all the advocacy on the part of health, on the part of the health officer will pay off here and they will take a new, fresh look and realize that we’re doing … fairly well in this county,” County Manager Mike Callagy said during a press conference Wednesday.
Among the data points county officials showed satisfaction with was the county’s confirmed hospitalization rate which has steadily remained in the 40s. As of Wednesday, 46 confirmed patients were hospitalized due to the highly infectious respiratory disease with an additional six suspected. Of those hospitalized, 12 were receiving care in the ICU.
“Surge beds and ICU beds are all doing well and that is something that we really hope the governor will take a look at later as they look at the metrics,” said Callagy. “It’s our hope that he is looking at the metrics and will see that in San Mateo County we’re doing everything right. Our numbers have not moved one way or the other dramatically for weeks now.”
Despite wearing masks becoming a widely accepted tool for halting the spread of the virus, Callagy said continued social activity by younger residents has driven the subtle increases in cases. Currently, the county has had 7,849 residents test positive for the virus, over 3,000 of which split fairly evenly amongst the 20 to 29 age range and 30 to 39 age range.
Three additional deaths have been reported since a week ago, bringing the number of COVID-related fatalities to 130. Those most likely to die from the disease remain individuals in 80 years old or older. Like younger adults, the Latino community continues to be the most likely to test positive for the disease.
