A federal award of $350,000 has been granted to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office in support of its Enhanced Crisis Intervention Training Program, a mental health response initiative established to educate personnel on de-escalation.
“ECIT is an extremely valuable program which has resulted in multiple successful de-escalations of dangerous incidents. This facilitates a greater focus on a resolution that strengthens public safety and mental health solutions for the public,” Sheriff Carlos Bolanos said in a press release.
Since the program’s launch in 2020, the county has held four ECIT sessions and plans to host its next event in April. Its ECIT program is one of the only ones certified by the California Peace Officer Standards and Training, according to the press release. The funding it will receive comes from the federal appropriations spending bill signed by President Joe Biden on Tuesday, March 15.
Bolanos shared appreciation for elected officials U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-San Francisco, and, in particular, U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla for “championing ECIT.”
“I am proud to have secured federal funding for the Enhanced Crisis Training Program,” Padilla said. “This new funding will help law enforcement first responders be better prepared and better equipped to respond to mental health emergencies in our neighborhoods — and will help lead to safer outcomes for everyone. I’m committed to continue working in Congress to increase California’s capacity to deliver mental health services and keep our communities safe.”
