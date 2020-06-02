San Mateo County Sheriff’s Activities League Director Barbara Bonilla resigned last month amid an investigation by the California Attorney General’s Office into financial irregularities in one of the nonprofit’s accounts, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Bonilla was placed on administrative leave Feb. 10 and resigned her position with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office some time in May. SAL is a nonprofit affiliated with the Sheriff’s Office.
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe recused his office from the case because he is a SAL board member.
No further information about the active investigation is currently available.
