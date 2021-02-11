A final draft of the Connect the Coastside proposal, a transit vision plan for San Mateo County’s midcoast now out for review, left the county’s Planning Commission impressed by the thorough nearly 200-page document but concerned for its feasibility.
“It has been quite an evolution of transportation projects,” said Planning Commission Chair Lisa Ketcham, who has been involved with the development since 2014. “This complete rewrite incorporates local context and previous planning efforts. ... It feels like we were heard.”
Connect the Coastside is a county initiative to improve mobility and safety for residents and visitors traveling through the Highway 1 and State Route 92 corridors south of Devil’s Slide Tunnel through Half Moon Bay. Staff began working on the study in 2014 and aims to have the final document approved by the Board of Supervisors by the summer.
While engaging residents in the targeted area, staff developed a list of five goals including preserving the character of the area, improving access to coastal resources, developing pathways for alternative modes of transportation, improving traffic and road conditions and reducing traffic effects of future development.
During a Wednesday, Feb. 10 Planning Commission meeting, planning staff presented an overview of the document looking to receive feedback on the proposal. Before presenting to the commission, a draft of the plan was made public last year allowing staff to receive public feedback.
Commissioners raised concerns around project funding and requested staff include an outline of potential funding sources. Future tax revenue and grants could be used to fund some programs but the proposal would also require strong partnerships with transportation agencies SamTrans and Caltrans.
“People are getting sick and tired of paying more taxes and we need to see where taxes are going specifically for projects that benefit us in the area,” said Commissioner Mario Santacruz, adding that major buy-in would be needed to adequately expand service gaps for locals and tourists.
Staff noted they have yet to receive formal commitments from either agency, instead opting to finalize the document before shopping projects around. Commissioners worried staff would finish developing the document only to be met by little cooperation on projects and service expansion.
Some projects could also begin immediately after Board of Supervisors approval but commissions requested a list be added to the document laying out a project timeline and priorities. Some projects involving sign staging and pedestrian access lanes have been identified in the proposal that staff said could be easily and quickly pursued.
Commissioner Frederick Hansson made suggestions on traffic calming measures included in the coastside vision plan. Instead of stop signs, he called for staff to consider other methods to slow traffic that would provide better protection for pedestrians and highlighted the benefit of roundabouts in similar areas. On signs, he said staff should be specific and conscious of how signs may alter the character of the community.
Additionally, Hansson theorized density along the coast could double in the coming years, highlighting the importance of long-term planning. Other commissioners similarly noted the character of the midcoast is likely to change due to development interests in the area. “I don’t want to keep coming back to do increment updates,” said Hansson, who, like the rest of the commission, praised the document.
Also top of mind for commissioners were evacuation routes. While the plan does not directly address routes, Chanda Singh with the Planning Department told commissioners traffic calming measures would work to alleviate emergency traffic.
A separate Local Hazard Mitigation Plan is simultaneously being developed by Cal Fire, the state’s fire protection agency, and will be presented to supervisors by September. The county is also pursuing brush cleanup measures and hazardous tree removal, said staff.
Reflecting on being in the area during the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, Commissioner Kumkum Gupta stressed the importance of preparing for potential evacuations with commissioners noting the recent increase in wildfire activity has driven community focus.
“Those are the kind of issues we need to plan for,” said Gupta. “I’m glad it’s there as part of your plan but we need to give that high priority.”
