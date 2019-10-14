Ding dong and dash
Someone rang a doorbell but was gone on police arrival on Windjammer Circle in Foster City, it was reported 2:58 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. A Newark resident was arrested on the 1800 block of Rollins Road for driving with a suspended license, it was reported at 2:51 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Theft. Someone was arrested on Shoreway Road for stealing, it was reported at 10:02 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Domestic. Someone was arrested on charges of domestic violence on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Burlingame Avenue for being drunk in public it was reported at 12:40 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30.
Hit-and-run. A vehicle was hit on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 8:27 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30.
BELMONT
Theft. Someone’s work tools were stolen on El Camino Real, a loss of $500, it was reported at 11:05 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Old County Road for driving with a suspended license, it was reported at 2:06 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.
Theft. Someone stole a laptop from Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Forgery. Someone forged a signature on a check on Shoreway Road, it was reported at 8:27 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.