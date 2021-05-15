What a steal: Someone stole a skateboard, dog food, phone charger and baby clothes from a vehicle on Carlmont Drive in Belmont, it was reported at 12:22 p.m. Wednesday, May 5.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. Someone who falsely identified himself to deputies was arrested after his real identity was confirmed on the intersection of El Camino Real and Santa Maria Avenue, it was reported at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.
Grand theft. Someone stole various power tools from two unlocked vehicles on the 500 block of Hazel Avenue, it occurred between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for refusing to vacate a hotel room on the 1100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 10.
Arrest. Someone threatened to kill a Millbrae resident with a firearm on the 400 block of Broadway and was arrested for criminal threats, it was reported at 5:33 p.m. Saturday, May 8.
Petty theft. Someone stole a firearm from an unlocked case inside a Millbrae resident’s living room on the 700 block of Chadbourne Avenue between 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 and 6 p.m. Friday, May 7.
Petty theft. Someone stole the rear license plate from a vehicle on the 800 block of Hillcrest Boulevard between 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6 and 11:40 a.m. Friday, May 7.
